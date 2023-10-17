Tacoma Urban League’s 2023 Empowerment Awards

The Tacoma Urban League is excited to present our 2023 Empowerment Awards Dinner which will be held at the Hotel Murano Bicentennial Pavilion on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 6 PM. We invite you to support your community and join us at this important celebration as we recognize of some of our most influential community leaders.

This year’s event will feature a Fireside Chat on Black tech, entrepreneurialism, leadership, and social justice with SoLo Funds and Culture House Co-Founder Rodney Williams, King County Councilmember Grimay Zahilay, and Black Future Co-op Fund Co-Founder and Washington State Senator T’wina Nobles.

Born out of the civil rights movement, the Tacoma Urban League has always been here for African Americans and other people whom society has marginalized in the South Puget Sound. For more than 50 years, we’ve provided services, training, and advocacy to build social and economic equality. Our programs focus on the foundations of a thriving community: education, economic empowerment, health, housing, and justice. We make sure people have a safe welcoming space, the information, and the resources they need to realize their goals and dreams. Thousands of people have passed through our doors and their lives have been positively shaped by the Tacoma Urban League.

Attire: Black Tie Optional; Register here: https://thetacomaurbanleague.ejoinme.org/2023EARegistration.

Source: Tacoma Urban League