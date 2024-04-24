Cause No. 22-2-05464-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
REVERIE AT MARCATO OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JUNG E. SHIN AND JANE/JOHN DOE SHIN, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: JUNG E. SHIN AND JANE/JOHN DOE SHIN, SPOUSES AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1501 TACOMA AVE SOUTH #506, TACOMA, WA 98402.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, May 24, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $32,682.84 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 18, 2024
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
UNIT 506, REVERIE AT MARCATO, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200612011265, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 200612015005, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 9006930750
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
BARKER MARTIN, P.S.
ALEXIS DUCICH, ATTORNEY
701 PIKE STREET STE 1645 SEATTLE, WA. 98101
(206)381-9806
IDX-995003
April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 2024