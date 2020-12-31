City of Tacoma

NOTICE

Tacoma Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

December 30, 2020

Please be advised the Tacoma Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold regular meetings in 2021 on Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m., at the following locations:

January 27

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81247262345 February 24 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83006916678 March 24 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84943540971 April 28 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88213821800 May 26 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81747167306 June 23 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84926276303 July 28 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88622452183 August 25 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89161215681 September 22 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82833141392 October 27 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83475398959 November 10 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87156934430 December 8 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84808351312

For more information, please contact Ms. Sha Peterson at (253) 207-4450.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-916853

December 31, 2020