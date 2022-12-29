LEGAL NOTICE OF DECISION ON REQUEST FOR AN EXCEPTION TO CITY OF TACOMA MINIMUM STORMWATER REQUIREMENTS

EXCEPTION REQUEST

Minimum Requirement: City of Tacoma Stormwater Management Manual – Minimum Requirement #4

Project: The Lookout – Permit No: SDEV22-0365

Reviewing Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Zac Baker

DPS LLC

911 65th Avenue West

University Place, WA, 98466

Proposal: The applicant is requesting an exception to the City of Tacoma Stormwater Management Manual, Minimum Requirements #4 – Preserving Drainage Patterns and Outfalls. The proposal would allow stormwater facilities located within one threshold discharge area to accept stormwater from another threshold discharge area. Location: The development site is located at 4901 S. 25th Street.

Decision on Request for an Exception: APPROVED in accordance with the Exceptions procedure set forth in TMC 12.08D.160. Reasons Supporting Decision. The Director is approving the applicant’s request for an Exception to Minimum Requirement #4. The applicant has demonstrated that: (i) the application of the Minimum Requirement would impose a severe and unexpected economic hardship, (ii) the exception is not likely to increase risk to the public health and welfare, nor be injurious to other properties in the vicinity and/or downstream, or waters of the State, and (iii) the exception is the least possible exception that could be granted to comply with the intent of the Minimum Requirements.

Additional Information: The Request and the Director’s Decision to grant the applicant’s Request for an Exception can be reviewed on the Stormwater Section of the City’s website: (http://www.cityoftacoma.org/stormwater). You may also contact Mieke Hoppin at mhoppin@cityoftacoma.org for additional information.

Appeals: Any person with legal standing who reviews the Director’s Decision on Request for an Exception and wishes to contest it may do so by filing an appeal with the Hearing Examiner in accordance with TMC 12.08A.140, which requires an appeal to be filed within thirty (30) days of the applicant’s receipt of the City’s Decision on Request for an Exception. IDX-968979

Publication Date: December 29, 2022