Amiclear Reviewed

Amiclear is a blood sugar support supplement available through TryAmiclear.com.

Designed to support blood sugar using natural ingredients, Amiclear seems marketed primarily to diabetics or anyone who struggles to maintain healthy blood sugar.

Does Amiclear really work? Does the popular blood sugar supplement live up to the hype? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Amiclear and how it works today in our review.

What is Amiclear?

Amiclear is a blood sugar support supplement developed by Jeffrey Mitchell.

According to Jeffrey, his formula has helped thousands safely assist their blood sugar quickly and easily from home.

Sold online through TryAmiclear.com, the supplement is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. Diabetics, pre-diabetics, and anyone who struggles with blood sugar can try it, analyze the restorative effects on blood sugar, and enjoy powerful potential benefits.

Each bottle of Amiclear contains a 60 day supply (60 servings / 60 full droppers’ worth of liquid formula) and is priced at around $69.

Amiclear Benefits

According to TryAmiclear.com, the supplement can help with the following benefits:

Support healthy blood sugar

Reduce hunger cravings

Enjoy more energy

Get better blood sugar readings

Most blood sugar supplements simply claim to support healthy blood sugar and help maintain healthy blood sugar that’s already within a normal range. However, Amiclear specifically claims to give you “better blood sugar readings.”

Because of these effects, the makers of Amiclear describe the supplement as “the #1 rated blood sugar formula.”

How Does Amiclear Work?

Amiclear contains a blend of natural ingredients linked to blood sugar support and overall health and wellness. The manufacturer has condensed these ingredients into concentrated, liquid form. When you take one full dropper of Amiclear, you’re giving your body a concentrated blend of active ingredients to support healthy blood sugar.

Here’s how Jeffrey Mitchell and the Amiclear website explain the benefits of taking Amiclear daily:

“Amiclear has provided amazing blood sugar support for men and women in their 30s, 40s, 50s and even 70s…[Amiclear] is very gentle yet quite powerful at the same time while only using pure plant extracts and natural minerals.”

There are no reported side effects linked to Amiclear. According to the manufacturer, thousands of people take Amiclear daily and the company has not received “a single complaint yet,” suggesting the formula works as advertised.

The longer you take Amiclear, the more effective the ingredients can become. Here’s how the website explains the effects of Amiclear over time:

“Once your body adapts to the ingredients you will notice fewer hunger pangs, increased stamina and better blood sugar readings.”

According to the official website, most people start to feel a difference after taking Amiclear for just one week. Meanwhile, the best results come after taking Amiclear for 3 months or longer. When taking Amiclear over three months, your body has time to cleanse itself, restore itself, and rejuvenate its cells.

How to Take Amiclear

According to the Amiclear website, you should take one serving of Amiclear each morning before breakfast.

Each serving is one full dropper of Amiclear. Some mix Amiclear into a smoothie, shake, or glass of water. Others place it underneath their tongue.

Amiclear Ingredients

Amiclear contains a blend of herbs, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients to support healthy blood sugar in different ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in Amiclear and how they work, according to Jeffrey Mitchell and the official Amiclear website:

Maca Root: Maca is an herb native to South America. Popular in libido boosters and other natural supplements, maca can also help with overall energy. According to the makers of Amiclear, the maca in the supplement boosts your energy. Maca is the first listed ingredient in the Amiclear proprietary formula, which means there’s more maca in Amiclear than any other ingredient. A significant amount of the 200mg proprietary formula consists of maca.

Guarana: Another South American natural extract, guarana has been prized for centuries for its natural effects on energy. According to the makers of Amiclear, guarana also stimulates your metabolism, helping your body process energy from the foods you eat more efficiently.

Grape Seed Extract: Amiclear contains grape seed extract to support your heart. Grape seed extract is rich with natural antioxidants and other beneficial compounds linked to cardiovascular health. When taking grape seed extract daily, you can support healthy inflammation throughout your body for optimal heart health.

African Mango Extract: A popular weight loss supplement ingredient, African mango extract is known to help with fat burning, appetite suppression, and overall weight loss. Each serving of Amiclear contains African mango extract as a “fat burning agent,” allowing you to burn more calories naturally throughout the day.

Ginseng: Prized in traditional Korean and Chinese medicines, ginseng supports healthy blood glucose, according to the makers of Amiclear.

Gymnema Sylvestre: Found in many diabetes and blood sugar support supplements sold online today, Gymnema sylvestre supports healthy blood sugar and healthy heart function, according to the manufacturer.

Astragalus: Astragalus supports heart health and longevity, according to the makers of Amiclear. It’s been popular in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine for centuries, and studies show it can support your body’s stress response in multiple ways.

Coleus Forskohlii: Also known as forskolin, Coleus forskohlii is a plant extract popular in weight loss supplements. The makers of Amiclear describe forskolin as a fat burning aid for its effects on weight loss.

Scientific Evidence for Amiclear

Many diabetes and blood sugar support supplements claim to work – but don’t live up to the hype. Is Amiclear different? What makes Amiclear unique? Is there any scientific evidence supporting the advertised benefits of Amiclear? We’ll break down science supporting the formula below.

Jeffrey Mitchell and the Amiclear team appear to have conducted some tests on the supplement to verify it works as advertised. In those tests, Jeffrey and his team verified Amiclear works best when you take it consistently for 3 months:

“Most people start feeling a difference after the first week. In our tests, the best results come when you take Amiclear consistently for 3 months (or longer)…”

It’s unclear how those tests work, how many people were involved in the tests, and whether or not there was a placebo group or control group involved.

According to the Amiclear supplement facts label, the largest ingredient in the formula is maca (maca is the first listed ingredient in the Amiclear proprietary blend). Some small studies have linked maca to better blood sugar regulation. A 2021 study, for example, found maca extract regulated glucose and lipid metabolism in a group of cells, suggesting maca could have beneficial effects in people with diabetes and other glucose and lipid metabolic disorders.

Grape seed extract has also been linked to blood sugar support in some small studies. According to Diabetes.co.uk, grape seed and skin extracts “may be useful for diabetes management.” The organization cited new research on the effects of procyanidins and other natural chemicals within grape seed extract.

Guarana has not been studied for its effects on blood sugar in any major trial to date. However, multiple studies have connected guarana to energy boosting benefits. In a 2015 study, researchers found guarana provided additional stimulation over caffeine alone, helping a group stay active and alert more than a control group taking caffeine by itself.

African mango, like guarana, has not been studied for its effects on blood sugar. However, some studies have linked African mango to weight loss and other related effects. A 2005 study, for example, found African mango extract improved body weight and blood lipids in a group of obese adults. Researchers in that study also theorized the fiber in African mango extract could help with appetite control and blood sugar regulation.

Amiclear also contains a small amount of green tea extract. In a 2013 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found green tea helped with glucose control and insulin sensitivity. Researchers analyzed 17 trials involving 1,133+ subjects who took green tea or a placebo. Based on this analysis, researchers concluded green tea had favorable effects, including decreased fasting glucose.

Overall, Amiclear contains a small amount of active ingredients linked to blood sugar in certain studies. By taking one or two drops of Amiclear daily, you could support healthy blood sugar in a small way. However, you should always follow your doctor’s recommended treatment plan when managing diabetes and taking diabetes medication.

Amiclear Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

According to the official website, thousands of people take Amiclear daily with no reported side effects. The supplement is backed by strong reviews online from customers with all different health and wellness goals.

Here are some of the reviews from verified customers featured on the official website:

One customer claims he feels “so much better” after taking Amiclear because his “blood sugar is stable” and he has more energy. He describes Amiclear as “great.” During his research, he considered buying all of the active ingredients in Amiclear separately, but he decided to buy Amiclear for the convenience and cost savings.

Another customer switched to Amiclear from another blood sugar support supplement he had been taking for several years, claiming Amiclear “works just as well” while being cheaper.

One verified purchaser gives Amiclear 5 stars because it “does everything it claims to do.” That woman has even lost 6lbs with the supplement without changing her diet. Thanks to Amiclear, she enjoys sustained energy throughout the day without spikes or crashes – all after taking Amiclear for just one month. Overall, that woman describes Amiclear as a “great supplement for blood sugar.”

Other customers were skeptical Amiclear would work as advertised to support healthy blood sugar, especially after they were disappointed with other supplements. However, Amiclear lived up to the hype.

Finally, one customer has been taking Amiclear for three months and has found the formula works as advertised. He describes Amiclear as “great value” because it does a better job than competing supplements while costing half the price.

Overall, most customers featured on the official website seem happy with Amiclear and how it works, and many plan to continue taking Amiclear for as long as needed.

Amiclear Supplement Facts Label

Jeffrey Mitchell and the Amiclear team disclose all of the ingredients in Amiclear. Every ingredient but one is found within the 200mg proprietary formula. Because Amiclear uses a proprietary formula, we don’t know the individual ingredient dosages in the formula. However, we know the relative strength of ingredients based on the order they were added to the formula.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients in each 1ml serving (60 servings per container) of Amiclear:

200mg of a Proprietary Herbal Blend with maca root extract, grape seed extract, guarana seed extract, African mango fruit extract, Eleutherococcus senticosus root extract, astragalus root extract, green tea leaf extract, gymnema sylvestre leaf extract, coleus forskohlii root extract, capsicum annuum fruit extract, grapefruit seed extract, panax ginseng root extract, raspberry ketones, L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, beta alanine, monoammonium glycyrrhizinate, GABA, L-ornithine, L-tryptophan, and L-carnitine

0.7mcg of chromium picolinate (2% DV of chromium per serving)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including deionized water, organic citrus extract, natural flavors, stevia, and xylitol

Amiclear Pricing

Amiclear costs $69 per bottle. However, customers who order 3 bottles can pay just $59 per bottle, and customers who order 6 bottles can pay just $49 per bottle. The ordinary retail price of Amiclear is $179 per bottle.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Amiclear online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

Each bottle contains a 60 day supply, or 60 servings (60 full droppers of liquid formula / 60 ml). You take one serving daily to support healthy blood sugar.

Bonus eBooks Included with Amiclear

If you buy the 3 or 6 bottle package of Amiclear, then you receive two free bonus eBooks immediately after your purchase is confirmed. Those bonus eBooks are designed to complement the effects of Amiclear and help you take full advantage of the formula.

The free bonus eBooks include:

Free Bonus eBook #1: The Ultimate Tea Remedies: This eBook features a collection of herbal tea remedies and other tea recipes. Tea is considered one of the world’s healthiest beverages, and many people drink tea daily for energy, antioxidants, and overall health and wellness. In this eBook, you can discover some of the science-backed tea remedies for health, wellness, and specific targeted goals.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Diabetes: Learn How to Control Your Disease: Amiclear appears to be primarily marketed to diabetics, pre-diabetics, and others who struggle with blood sugar. In this eBook, you can discover simple strategies, small lifestyle changes, and diet shifts to help control your disease. With a few adjustments, diabetics can get better control of their disease, according to the authors of this eBook.

Amiclear Refund Policy

All Amiclear purchases have a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund within 60 days of your purchase with no questions asked if you’re unsatisfied for any reason. Just return the bottle (or bottles), even if empty, to receive your refund (minus shipping and handling fees).

About Amiclear

Amiclear was developed by a man named Jeffrey Mitchell. Jeffrey does not claim to be a doctor, nutritionist, dietitian, or medical expert of any type, although he’s confident his formula will support healthy blood sugar in anyone who uses it.

You can contact the Amiclear customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getamiclear.com

support@getamiclear.com Phone: +1 201-977-6294

+1 201-977-6294 Registered Address: MetaFast 19655 E 35th Dr, #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Amiclear is manufactured in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-compliant facility. The manufacturer of Amiclear also does business under the name MetaFast.

Final Word

Amiclear is a liquid nutritional supplement featuring a blend of herbs and plants to support healthy blood sugar in multiple ways.

By taking one full dropper of Amiclear daily, you can give your body a blend of green tea, African mango extract, and other ingredients linked to blood sugar management.

To learn more about Amiclear and how it works or to buy Amiclear online today, visit the official website at TryAmiclear.com.

