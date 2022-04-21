CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 19, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28809 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement compensation for employees represented by Teamsters Local 313. Substitute Ordinance No. 28810 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for a new classification entitled Police Chief of Staff; and declaring an emergency, making necessary the passage of this ordinance and its becoming effective immediately.

Amended Ordinance No. 28811 An amended ordinance amending Chapter 11.05 of the Municipal Code, relating to Model Traffic Ordinance, by adding a new Section 11.05.133, entitled “Unlawful exhibition of speed attendance prohibited”, relating to prohibiting attendance at unlawful exhibitions of speed.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220.

