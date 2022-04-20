City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS ES22-0047F

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES22-0047F

SOUTH TACOMA PUMP STATION REHABILITATION PROJECT

PHASE 1

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the South Tacoma Pump Station on April 25th, 2022 at 1:00PM to view the site and answer project questions. The site is located within the Tacoma Public Utilities facility, at 3628 S 35th St, Tacoma, WA 98409. A potential bidder must RSVP to ddejarlais@cityoftacoma.org by April 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM. See the below map for entrance location, travel route within the Tacoma Public Utility facility, and meeting location. All prospective bidders will meet outside the front entrance by 1:00 PM to be escorted back to the pump station. There will be no admittance if arriving after the 1:00 PM deadline.

Project Scope: This work includes, but is not limited to, all associated work and appurtenances necessary, including labor, materials, equipment, and supervision required for bypass pumping the South Tacoma Pump Station, cleaning, inspecting, repair pump station wet well. Work included demolition and removal of existing concrete effluent channel; install new owner furnished 30” steel piping, flanges, header, install new concrete discharge structure and piping, stairway modification.

Estimate: $2,790,000 to $3,410,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act

(ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Himes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Dawn DeJarlais, Senior Buyer by email to ddejarlais@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-952635

April 20, 2022