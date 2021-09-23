CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 21, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28778 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.01 of the Municipal Code, entitled Utility Charges, to delegate authority to the Director of the Tacoma Public Utilities Department and the Director of the Environmental Services Department to provide a credit or refund to utility customers for amounts billed in error; and providing for severability. Substitute Ordinance No. 28780 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.95 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Rental Housing Code, to align with new notice requirements in Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1236 and the State of Washington’s Residential Landlord-Tenant Act, to provide additional protections through just cause evictions, and to allow enforcement action

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-938806

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 23, 2021.