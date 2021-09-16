City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40836 A resolution setting Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of an alley abutting and lying south of East 30th Street, between East “K” Street to the west, and Valley View Terrace to the east, for expanded yard use. (Aaron Beckord; File No. 124.1425)

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-938292

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 16, 2021 and Friday, September 17, 2021.