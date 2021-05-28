City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

City of Tacoma, 326 E D St Tacoma, WA 98421, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. Proposal: The proposed project, Madison District Green Infrastructure District, encompasses 16 blocks directly to the west of the Tacoma Mall. These include South 45th from Pine to Puget Sound Ave, Junett from South 43rd to South 47th, Cedar from South 43rd to South 45th, and Puget Sound Ave from South 43rd to South 47th in Tacoma. This project involves 5.2 acres of soil disturbance for retrofiting existing streets into green infrastructure using permeable pavement. The proposed design has capacity to infiltrate approximately 16 existing blocks of road and sidewalk surface plus the surrounding residential area, which equates to water quality and flow control improvements for approximately 28 acres of a developed mixed use district. Additional utility work will be included in the proposed project limits to include stormwater collection system, wastewater collection system, and potable water system improvements. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Issue/Publication Date: May 28th, 2021 and June 4th, 2021