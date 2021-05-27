NO. 21-4-00758-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00758-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In the matter of The Estate of: KARL H. WALTHALL, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 27th, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: WILLIAM W. DORNER

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE: ADAM BIRNBAUM

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 112 WEST MEEKER

PUYALLUP, WA 98371

THE BIRNBAUM LAW OFFICES, PLLC

/s/ADAM BIRNBAUM,

Attorney for Personal Representative

112 West Meeker

Puyallup, WA 98373

Address for Mailing/ Service

253/864-6540

Telephone Number

IDX-928242

May 27, June 3, 10, 2021