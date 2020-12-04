City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Adoption of and Addendum to existing environmental document

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Applicant: Matt Cyr, Point Ruston LLC

Proposal: The reallocation of all residential units and commercial development reviewed under the FSEIS into existing and certain proposed buildings.

Location: Parcel Numbers 8950003396, 0221231102, 8950003320, and 0221231086; 4907 to 4911 Main Street; 5101 to 5201 Ruston Way, 4924 Main Street, and XXX N. 52nd Street (and developed portions of the site).

Document Adopted and Supplemented: Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the ASARCO Smelter Site Master Development Plan Final EIS, March 2008

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU20-0221

This addendum is issued under WAC 197-11-600(4)(c) and 197-11-625 and 197-11-630. This addendum and its attachments add analyses or information about the proposal, but do not substantially change the analysis of significant impacts and alternatives in the existing environmental document.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

December 4, 2020