City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma 2nd Public Hearing Notice Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Applicant: Azure Green Consultants

Proposal: 40-lot subdivision of 27.31 acres for the development of 40 single-family homes with associated access road and utilities.

Location: 5631 and 5801 Marine View Drive

File No: PLT2014-40000238438 & SEP2014-4000023843 – Morcos Marine View Preliminary Plat

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, is giving notice of a 2nd Public Hearing for the above proposal on December 17, 2020 at 9 am – to be held virtually on Zoom. **This Hearing will consider only the criteria that were deemed unmet & remanded in the Hearing Examiner’s Decision, dated July 1, 2020.** Application information is available at https://www.tacomapermits.org/public-notice-map. You may testify at the Public Hearing using the instructions below or you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the staff contact listed below. A complete copy of the Hearing Examiner decision will be mailed to those parties who request a copy or to those who have commented on the project. Appeal provisions will be included with the decision.

Location: Virtual Public Hearing. Access to the Public Hearing is available at the City’s Video-Hearing Schedule webpage:

https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=188241

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting (253) 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Staff Contact: Shanta Frantz, Planning and Development Services; (253) 591-5388 / sfrantz@cityoftacoma.org.

Issue/Publication Date: November 19, 2020.