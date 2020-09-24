City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28691 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Professional and Technical Employees Union, Local 17, and the City of Tacoma Washington, City and Pierce County Employees Local Number 120 of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, AFSCME, AFL-CIO, and changes in classification to reflect the organizational structure.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-909472

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 24, 2020.