City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Power – Transmission and Distribution

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PT20-0067F 15 kV Power & URD EPR Cable and 600V Network EPR Cable

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier: City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities 3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFP will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org. * Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions * Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will not be held.

Project Scope: This specification is to purchase 15 kV Medium Voltage Cable and 600 V Secondary Network Cable. The 15 kV cable purchased per this specification will be used to distribute electricity on both 12.5 kV multi-grounded (4-wire) and 13.8 kV single-point grounded (3-wire) systems. The Secondary Network Cable is used within the 120/216 Volt secondary networks and 277/480 spot networks.

Estimate: $7,900,500

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Alex Clark, Senior Buyer by email to aclark3@cityoftacoma.org Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

September 23, 2020