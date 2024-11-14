City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 12, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28987 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Clerical and Power Units; and the Teamsters Local Union No. 117, General Unit.

Ordinance No. 28988 An ordinance authorizing Tacoma Rail to update the Rail Rate Policy to include a ceiling on the working cash balance.

Ordinance No. 28989 An ordinance authorizing the reissuance of Tacoma Municipal Belt Line (TMBL) 8807 series freight switching tariff and TMBL 6004 series demurrage tariffs, effective January 1, 2025, and a switching tariff supplement, effective January 1, 2026.

Ordinance No. 28990 An ordinance amending Chapter 6B.40 of the Municipal Code, relating to Alarm Devices, by amending various sections, and by adding a new Section 6B.40.115, entitled “Administrative review by Director of false alarm fee – appeal”, and a new Section 6B.40.140, entitled “Requirement to maintain industry standard information current for alarm users”; to increase the false alarm service fee, add an option to not respond to alarm calls from locations that trigger excessive false alarms, and enhance requirements for alarm companies to confirm valid alarm calls prior to requesting police response, effective January 1, 2025.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1005296

