City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Public Hearing Notice Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Applicant: Bask Enterprises LLC

Proposal: 18-lot subdivision of 2.61 acres for the development of single family homesites with access from a private cul-de-sac road off S 34th Street.

Location: 1125 S 34th Street

File No. LU19-0230 Preliminary Plat

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, is giving notice of a Public Hearing for the above proposal on August 6, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the Council Chambers on the 1st Floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building at 747 Market Street, Tacoma WA 98402. Per SEPA, WAC 197-11-800 and TMC Chapter 13.12, the Environmental Official has reviewed this project and determined the project is exempt from SEPA provisions. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request.

You may testify in person at the public hearing or you may submit comments in writing prior to the public hearing to the staff contact listed below. A complete copy of the final decision will be mailed to those parties who request a copy or to those who have commented on the project.

Appeal provisions will be included with both the summary and the complete copy of the final decision.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Staff Contact: John Harrington, Planning and Development Services, 747 Market St, Rm 345, Tacoma WA 98402; jharring@cityoftacoma.org.

IDX-901865

Issue/Publication Date: June 26, 2020.