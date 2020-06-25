CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28587 An ordinance vacating an area of alley right-of-way lying between North 15th and North 16th Streets, beginning at a private section of former North Lawrence Street and running in an easterly direction, for development of the area as a gateway to a new Welcome Center for the University of Puget Sound.

Ordinance No. 28676 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-901880

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 25, 2020.