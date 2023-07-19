City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: City of Tacoma (City) Proposal: Pacific Avenue Subarea Plan and Planned Action EIS, “Picture Pac Ave” Location: Pacific Avenue from approximately I-5 to South 96th Street and a surrounding quarter-mile walkshed

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU23-0129

A planned action environmental review involves detailed State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review and preparation of Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) documents in conjunction with sub-area plans, consistent with RCW 43.21C.031, RCW 43.21C.440, and WAC 197-11-164 through WAC 197-11-172. Completing a nonproject EIS presents a cumulative impact analysis for the entire subarea, rather than piecemeal analysis of the environmental impacts and mitigation on a project-by-project basis. The City would not make a threshold determination, and may not require additional environmental review, for a future development proposal that is determined to be consistent with the planned action ordinance. This will provide certainty and predictability for both development proposals and the community, streamline the environmental review process within the subarea, and encourage the goals of SEPA and the State’s Growth Management Act (Chapter 36.70A RCW).

The City of Tacoma has determined that the Pacific Avenue Subarea Plan is likely to have a significant adverse environmental impact. An EIS under RCW 43.21C.030(2) (c) will be prepared. This decision was made after review of information on-file with the City.

The Determination of Significance (DS) will be posted on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/picturepacave on or before July 20, 2023.

Agencies, affected tribes, and members of the public are invited to comment on the scope of this proposed EIS. You may comment on the alternatives, probable significant adverse impacts, proposed mitigation measures, and licenses or other approvals that may be required. Methods for presenting your comments are described below. Comments on this determination of significance must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on August 31, 2023, PST to the Planning and Development Services Department, ATTN: Wesley Rhodes, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, Washington 98402. Or online at: www.cityoftacoma.org/picturepacave.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

The Tacoma Daily Index

IDX-980886

Issue/Publication Date: July 19, 2023