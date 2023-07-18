Panera Bread To Raise Funds Benefitting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation This Summer

Philadelphia, PA– Pan American Panera Bakery Cafés owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, has announced its 8th annual fundraising campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a pediatric cancer charity funding cancer treatment research, will take place from June 21 – August 29.

During this 10-week fundraising campaign, participating Pan American Panera Bakery Café locations will donate 25 cents from each Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade sale. In addition to lemonade purchases, 10 cents from each Lemon Drop Cookie and $3 from each lemonade tote sold with catering orders will also be donated to the foundation. Additionally, guests can round up their checks or donate a dollar amount at checkout to show their support.

“Pan American Group is proud to once again partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group. “This fundraiser provides our customers with a heartwarming, yet simple way to help fund lifesaving research for children in our communities. We look forward to another year of fundraising and appreciate the ongoing support of our guests and team members during this campaign.”

Since its inception in 2016, Pan American Panera Bakery Cafés owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group have raised $536,000 through its Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraising campaign. In just 2022, Pan American Panera Bakery Cafés raised $197,769 through fundraising efforts throughout its 130 cafés nationwide. The organization has set a goal to raise $225,000 for the 2023 campaign, alone.

“We are grateful for Pan American Group’s continued support and generosity as a key supporter of ALSF for the past seven years,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “This generous donation gives us the ability to change the lives of children and their families looking for a cure.”

Participating Panera Bread locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group include: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Washington, California, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Participating locations in the WA area include: Auburn, Bellevue, Bellingham, Bothell, Burlington, Edmonds, Everett, Federal Way, Gigi Harbor, Issaquah, Kent, Lacey, Lakewood, Maple Valley, Olympia, Puyallup, Redmond, Renton Silverdale, Tacoma, Tukwila, Tulalip, and Woodinville.

About Pan American Group LLC: Pan American Group LLC owns and operates over 130 Panera Bread Café’s in 8 states. With annualized sales of over $350M and over 6,000 employees, Pan American Group is the second largest Panera Bread franchisee. More information is available at PanAmericanGroup.com.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation: Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

