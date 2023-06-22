CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28889 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Tacoma Power Unit.

Ordinance No. 28890 An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of one or more series of limited tax general obligation refunding bonds, in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $32,000,000, to defease and refund certain outstanding general obligation bonds of the City and to pay costs of issuing the bonds; providing the form of the bonds; and delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the bonds.

Ordinance No. 28891 An ordinance amending Amended Ordinance No. 26749, which granted the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority d.b.a. Sound Transit, a non exclusive Right of Use Agreement, by adding Exhibits “E” and “F” to establish rights, duties, and responsibilities related to maintenance, repair, or replacement of a portion of a 24 inch stormwater main located under the Link Light Rail Expansion Project Overhead Contact System within Stadium Way.

