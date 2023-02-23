CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28869 An ordinance reclassifying an approximately 0.34-acre site, located at 8441 South “C” Street, from an R-2 Single Family Dwelling District to a C-1 General Neighborhood Commercial District, to allow for the construction of a 12-unit apartment building.

(Royal Construction Group, LLC; File No. LU22-0134)

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, February 23, 2023. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Jenkins (253) 591-5167. IDX-972139

February 23, 2023.