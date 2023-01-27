City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

Applicant: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

John Burk, Division Manager

326 E D St

Tacoma, WA 98421

The City of Tacoma is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed Larchmont District Green Infrastructure Project is located along A St and E B St, between E 84th St and E 96th St. It surrounds Larchmont Elementary School in Tacoma, Pierce County. This project involves 10 acres of soil disturbance for highway or road, and utilities construction activities. The receiving water bodies are Chambers Creek, Thea Foss Waterway, and Puget Sound.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of

Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-970616

Issue/Publication Date: January 27, 2023 and February 3, 2023