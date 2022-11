City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Basel Kitmitto

Proposal: This project in the Eastside Neighborhood in Tacoma includes the construction of new roadway sections, asphalt paving of a gravel roadway, asphalt grind and overlay, new and upgraded storm water sewer infrastructure, curb ramp improvements as needed, alley way access replacement as needed, sidewalk repair, and curb/gutter repair and installation as needed. Disturbed areas will be restored to preconstruction conditions.

Location: Street From To

E. 34th St. E. McKinley E. L St.

Ave.

McKinley Rd. E. K St Valley View Terrace

Valley View McKinley Rd. E. L St.

Terrace

E. L St. Valley View E. 28th St.

Terrace/E. 30th St.

E. N St. E. Morton St. E. 35th St.

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU22-0237 The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. November 21, 2022. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on November 22, 2022. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Building and Land Use Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Daily Index

IDX-966361

Issue/Publication Date: November 7, 2022