CITY OF TACOMA,-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2026 Annual Action Plan for housing, community and economic development, and public services.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format. To attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, located at 747 Market Street, on the first floor. To attend remotely, join through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available to watch live on TV Tacoma. Oral comment will be taking during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comment may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or by mail at 747 Market Street, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, April 20, 2026. Written comments will be compiled, sent to the City Council, and posted online.

Resolution No. 41876, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com by clicking on the link for the March 31, 2026, meeting, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@tacoma.gov or 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Taylor Palmer Jenson, Senior Housing Analyst, at cedhousingdivision@tacoma.gov.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

City of Tacoma

Community and Economic

Development Department

A. Subject of Hearing:

Draft Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2026 Annual Action Plan

B. Background:

The Cities of Tacoma and Lakewood intend to adopt the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2026 Annual Action Plan (AAP), providing an annual spending plan for federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants to address housing, community, and economic development needs in both cities. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will take final action on HOME funded activities for both jurisdictions.

CITY OF TACOMA

Proposed use of funds recommended for Tacoma City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes:

• Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): $2,370,358

• HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME): $1,070,526

• Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): $207,272

At the time the AAP was drafted, HUD had not released the actual allocations for CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs for the 2026 program year. The City of Tacoma estimated project spending based on prior year awards. Project awards will be adjusted to reflect final allocations when they are released by HUD. Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the AAP beginning July 1, 2026.

PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD

The recommended Draft 2026 Annual Action Plan will be available for public review from April 1, 2026, to May 1, 2026, on the City of Tacoma’s website at tacoma.gov/conplan. Limited copies of these documents are available by post upon request.

A public hearing by the Tacoma City Council is scheduled for April 21, 2026, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., with final action by the City Council on May 5, 2026. Tacoma City Council meetings can be accessed at http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com. For reasonable accommodation, contact the City Clerk at 253-591-5505 before 5:00 p.m. the Monday preceding the scheduled meeting. Electronic comment may be submitted until 5:00 p.m., on May 1, 2026, via email to cedhousingdivision@tacoma.gov. Written comments may be mailed to: Housing Division, Community & Economic Development Department, City of Tacoma, 747 Market St, Room 900, Tacoma, WA 98402. The Consolidated Plan will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for review and approval on May 15, 2026.

IDX-1028962

April 3, 2026