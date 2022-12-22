City of Tacoma- Environmental Services-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma | Environmental Services

Applicant: Jordan Ennis, P.E.

Proposal: This project will remove the existing impervious asphalt and install 205,000 square feet of permeable asphalt with pervious concrete sidewalk, ADA curb ramps, concrete traffic curb, and street trees within the planter strips.

Locations: The first area is on East A Street from East 84th to East 96th. From East A Street there are three blocks on East 88th and East B. The second area on East B Street from East 84th to East 86th.

The City of Tacoma is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Issue/Publication Date: December 22, 2022 and December 29, 2022