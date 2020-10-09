City of Tacoma-Emergency Medical Services tax levies

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

October 8, 2020

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Ad Valorem and Emergency Medical Services tax levies for 2021. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the City Council.

Resolution No. 40661, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 6, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Katie Johnston, Budget Officer, at Kathryn.Johnston@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5063.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

City Council Public Hearing

2021 Ad Valorem Tax

October 27, 2020

A. SUBJECT OF HEARING – Setting of the 2021 Ad Valorem levies for General Property and the Emergency Medical Services taxes.

B. BACKGROUND

RCW 84.55.120: Public hearing Taxing district’s revenue sources Adoption of tax increase by ordinance or resolution. A taxing district, other than the state, that collects regular levies shall hold a public hearing on revenue sources for the district’s following year’s current expense budget. The hearing must include consideration of possible increases in property tax revenues and shall be held prior to the time the taxing district levies the taxes or makes the request to have the taxes levied. The county legislative authority, or the taxing district’s governing body if the district is a city, town, or other type of district, shall hold the hearing. For purposes of this section, “current expense budget” means that budget which is primarily funded by taxes and charges and reflects the provision of ongoing services. It does not mean the capital, enterprise, or special assessment budgets of cities, towns, counties, or special purpose districts.

If the taxing district is otherwise required to hold a public hearing on its proposed regular tax levy, a single public hearing may be held on this matter.

No increase in property tax revenue, other than that resulting from the addition of new construction, increases in assessed value due to construction of electric generation wind turbine facilities classified as personal property, and improvements to property and any increase in the value of state-assessed property, may be authorized by a taxing district, other than the state, except by adoption of a separate ordinance or resolution, pursuant to notice, specifically authorizing the increase in terms of both dollars and percentage. The ordinance or resolution may cover a period of up to two years, but the ordinance shall specifically state for each year the dollar increase and percentage change in the levy from the previous year. [2014 c 4 § 5; 2006 c 184 § 6; 1997 c 3 § 209 (Referendum Bill No. 47, approved November 4, 1997); 1995 c 251 § 1.]

For more information, please contact Katie Johnston, Budget Manager at 253-591-5063.

IDX-910852

October 9, 2020