CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 6, 2020, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, are as follows: Resolution No. 40661 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 27, 2020, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Ad Valorem and Emergency Medical Services tax levies for 2021.

Resolution No. 40662 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 27, and Tuesday, November 10, 2020, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the dates for the first and second public hearings by the City Council on the proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Operating Budget, 2021-2022 Capital Budget, and the 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Program.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-910732

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 8, Friday, October 9, and Monday, October 12, 2020.