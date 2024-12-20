City of Tacoma-2025 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARDMEETINGS

2025 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Regularly Scheduled Meetings and Study Sessions Please be advised the Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Second Wednesday in June and December at the following locations:

January 15, 2025

South Tacoma February 19, 2025

Moore March 19, 2025

Main Branch

April 16, 2025

Wheelock May 16, 2025: Spring Retreat

Main Branch

May 21, 2025

Main Branch

June 11, 2025 Fern Hill July 16, 2025 Moore August 20, 2025 South Tacoma September 17, 2025 Swasey October 15, 2025 Main Branch

November 19, 2025

Main Branch

December 12, 2025

Main Branch

Library Location Addresses: Main Branch: 1102 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma WA 98402

Moore: 215 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408

South Tacoma: 3411 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

Swasey: 7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

Wheelock: 3722 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407

For more information, please contact the Library Administration at 253-280-2881

IDX-1006928

December 20, 2024