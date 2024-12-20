City of Tacoma-2025 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARDMEETINGS

2025 TACOMA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Regularly Scheduled Meetings and Study Sessions Please be advised the Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Second Wednesday in June and December at the following locations:
January 15, 2025
South Tacoma February 19, 2025
Moore March 19, 2025
Main Branch
April 16, 2025
Wheelock May 16, 2025: Spring Retreat
Main Branch
May 21, 2025
Main Branch
June 11, 2025 Fern Hill July 16, 2025 Moore August 20, 2025 South Tacoma September 17, 2025 Swasey October 15, 2025 Main Branch
November 19, 2025
Main Branch
December 12, 2025
Main Branch
Library Location Addresses: Main Branch: 1102 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma WA 98402
Moore: 215 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South Tacoma: 3411 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
Swasey: 7001 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406
Wheelock: 3722 North 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
For more information, please contact the Library Administration at 253-280-2881
December 20, 2024