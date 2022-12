CITY OF RUSTON

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1564

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, PROVIDING FOR SUBMISSION OF A PROPOSITION TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF RUSTON AT THE AUGUST 2023 PRIMARY ELECTION OR AT A LATER 2023 ELECTION, OF A PROPOSITION AUTHORIZING THE CITY TO INCREASE ITS REGULAR PROPERTY TAX LEVY ABOVE THE LIMIT ESTABLISHED IN RCW 84.55 TO PROVIDE FOR THE CONTINUAL PROVISION OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND OTHER GOVERNMENTAL SERVICES AS PERMITTED BY LAW; SETTING FORTH THE BALLOT PROPOSITION; REQUESTING THAT THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR PLACE THE PROPOSITION ON THE AUGUST 2023 PRIMARY BALLOT OR AT A LATER 2023 ELECTION AS DIRECTED BY THE CITY; DIRECTING ACTS CONSISTENT WITH THE AUTHORIZATIONS HEREIN; AND ESTABLISHING THE TIME WHEN THE SAME SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE.

Public Notice is hereby given that

the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on December 6, 2022, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1564. Copies of the Ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-968375

December 13, 2022