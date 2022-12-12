Beyond Slim Review (BeyondSlim.com)

Beyond Slim is a weight loss company founded with the goal of helping millions of people become fitter, healthier, and happier.

Found online at BeyondSlim.com, Beyond Slim offers two nutritional supplements (ZipSlim and RS90), free nutrition guides, and a Beyond Slim Coach program to help you make money through referrals.

What is Beyond Slim?

Beyond Slim is a lineup of weight loss products, supplements, and guides found online at BeyondSlim.com.

The company offers science-backed weight loss supplements, guided weight loss programs like Metabolic Reboot, and more.

Beyond Slim is best-known for its flagship supplement, ZipSlim. Designed specifically for weight loss, ZipSlim can purportedly help you lose 3x more weight than you would with dieting alone. But how does it compare to the likes of a leading weight loss supplement brand like Alpilean or PhenQ? How about the hottest selling product for most of 2022 in Exipure?

Beyond Slim has also launched a second supplement called RS90 that claims to rejuvenate your skin from within, helping you look younger.

Beyond Slim also offers weight loss programs like Metabolic Reboot. The popular Metabolic Reboot program involves taking two servings of ZipSlim daily while following a specific weight loss protocol. In fact, all ZipSlim purchases come with a free dieting guide explaining everything you need to know about the Metabolic Reboot program.

Beyond Slim was founded with the goal of changing lives around the world. The company wants to help millions of people lose weight worldwide. Beyond Slim also partners with Vitamin Angels to help pregnant women and children in need.

Beyond Slim is unique because of its Social Referral Marketing distribution model. The company created a new distribution model to reward customers who sell Beyond Slim products to others. You can join Beyond Slim as a rewarding side hustle while also enjoying the benefits of a healthy Beyond Slim lifestyle. You pay a $99 annual fee to become a Beyond Slim Coach. Then, you can make money by selling Beyond Slim products to others.

Beyond Slim Benefits

According to BeyondSlim.com, ZipSlim and the Metabolic Reboot program can lead to benefits like:

Delicious, easy way to lose 3x more weight

Reduce cravings

Help you become fitter, healthier, and happier

Support healthy weight loss

Improve energy levels

Control stress-induced and blood sugar-induced cravings

How ZipSlim Works

Beyond Slim’s flagship product is called ZipSlim. It was developed by Dr. Mark Drucker over several years.

According to Beyond Slim, ZipSlim can help you lose 3x more weight than you would with dieting alone.

ZipSlim works by activating the A, B, and C of weight loss, including:

A for Activate AMPK: Beyond Slim describes AMPK as “your master metabolic switch” because it forces your body to burn food for fuel instead of storing it as fat. AMPK plays a critical role in energy at the cellular level. ZipSlim’s Metabolic Activation Complex claims to activate AMPK for greater energy and calorie burning.

B for Balance Healthy Blood Sugar: Imbalanced blood sugar levels make it difficult to lose weight. Blood sugar swings can cause food cravings, appetite swings, and hunger pangs. ZipSlim’s Metabolic Activation Complex also claims to balance healthy blood sugar levels to prevent a flood of fat storing hormones following meals and snacks. Your body naturally releases certain hormones after a meal that could increase fat storage, and Beyond Slim’s ZipSlim claims to prevent this.

C for Control Cortisol Cravings: ZipSlim also claims to control cortisol cravings and help you avoid stress-induced food cravings. Cortisol is your body’s primary stress hormone. It’s also a survival mechanism. When your body is stressed, it switches to fat storing mode to secure future energy reserves. Beyond Slim’s ZipSlim claims to help you avoid the stress-induced cravings that would normally make you reach for unhealthy foods.

ZipSlim Features & Benefits

Beyond Slim’s popular ZipSlim formula comes with the following features and benefits:

Simple: ZipSlim is specifically designed to be easy to use. Just mix ZipSlim in 12 to 20oz of water in seconds, stir, and enjoy. The powder dissolves in seconds and is delicious and natural.

Tasty: Beyond Slim’s ZipSlim has a delicious and refreshing blackberry lemonade flavor. Just mix it with water, then drink the formula daily for easy weight loss.

Take Twice Per Day Before Your Largest Meals: For optimum ZipSlim weight loss, simply take Beyond Slim twice a day before your two largest meals. By following these instructions, you could lose 3x more weight than you would with dieting alone.

High Quality, Natural Formula: Beyond Slim is a quality, natural formula with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. It’s also gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, vegetarian-friendly, and keto and paleo-friendly.

Available With or Without Caffeine: You can buy a caffeinated version of Beyond Slim or a non-caffeinated version. The formula is available “charged” (with caffeine) or as a caffeine-free option. Both formulas have the same flavor and active ingredients.

Beyond Slim ZipSlim Ingredients

Beyond Slim discloses all ingredients in ZipSlim upfront, making it easy to compare the formula to other weight loss supplements sold online today such as Alpilean, PhenQ or Exipure.

Here are all of the ingredients in Beyond Slim’s ZipSlim and how they work for weight loss:

Vitamins & Minerals: ZipSlim contains strong doses of multiple vitamins and minerals, including 556% of your DV of vitamin C and 857% DV of chromium. The formula also contains strong doses of vitamin D3, methylcobalamin, magnesium, and potassium. Your body needs vitamins and minerals to support weight loss and overall health.

Green Tea Leaf Extract with 100mg of Natural Caffeine: If you buy the “charged” (caffeinated) version of ZipSlim, then your formula comes with 200mg of green tea leaf extract with 100mg of natural caffeine. Green tea leaf extract is one of the world’s most popular weight loss supplement ingredients, and many people take green tea daily for that reason. Both formulas contain green tea leaf extract, although the charged version contains caffeine green tea extract. Green tea is also rich with epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and other natural antioxidants linked to fat burning.

Ashwagandha: ZipSlim contains KSM-66 ashwagandha, a specific type of ashwagandha prized for its high concentration of beneficial ingredients. Also known as Withania somnifera, ashwagandha has been used for centuries for health and wellness. Today, it’s best-known for its adaptogenic properties, helping your body manage stress response. Because stress can make it difficult to lose weight, the ashwagandha in ZipSlim could help release fat stores, balance cortisol, and support overall weight loss.

Quercetin: ZipSlim contains quercetin, a natural antioxidant linked to fat burning and weight loss. By targeting inflammation throughout your body, quercetin can help your body release fat stores.

Milk Thistle Extract: Milk thistle extract is best-known for its ability to support liver health. Many people take milk thistle extract daily for liver supporting benefits. Your liver does more than filter toxins from your body: it’s also crucial for fat loss. Your liver processes the fat you burn, helping you release fat from your body. By supporting liver function, the milk thistle extract in ZipSlim could make it easier to lose weight.

Turmeric: ZipSlim contains turmeric extract with 95% curcuminoids. Curcuminoids are the active ingredients in turmeric – like curcumin – linked to weight loss and fat burning results. Many people take turmeric daily for weight loss and inflammation. If high inflammation is making it difficult for you to lose weight, then the turmeric in ZipSlim could help.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha lipoic acid is a fatty acid linked to antioxidant effects. Like other ingredients in ZipSlim, alpha lipoic acid can help support healthy inflammation throughout the body, which could be linked with weight loss.

Ginger Extract: Ginger extract has been used for centuries for health and wellness, and it plays a critical role in many types of traditional medicine. ZipSlim contains ginger rhizome extract for maximum bioavailability.

Rhodiola Rosea Root: Rhodiola rosea root extract, like ashwagandha is best known for its adaptogenic effects. Studies show rhodiola rosea can support stress response and overall health and wellness, and it’s been used for centuries for that purpose.

ZipSlim Ingredients Label

Beyond Slim discloses ingredients and dosages for ZipSlim upfront, including all active and inactive ingredients. Like many other weight loss supplements, ZipSlim uses a proprietary formula to mask specific doses of certain active ingredients. However, we know the overall dosage of that proprietary formula and the concentration of certain ingredients within that formula.

Here are all of the active ingredients in each single serving packet (1 packet / 9g per packet) of ZipSlim, according to the Supplement Facts label:

530mg of a Metabolic Activation Complex with KSM-66 organic ashwagandha, GreenSelect Phytosome green tea extract, quercetin, milk thistle extract, turmeric extract (with 95% curcuminoids), alpha lipoic acid, ginger extract, and rhodiola rosea extract

500mg of vitamin C (556% DV)

200mg of potassium (4% DV)

105mg of magnesium (25% DV)

300mcg of chromium (857% DV)

25mcg of vitamin D3 (125% DV)

12mcg of vitamin B12 (500% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including organic cane sugar, natural blackberry flavor, natural lemon flavor, citric acid, erythritol, stevia leaf extract, silicon dioxide, and fruit and vegetable juice (for color)

Each serving also contains 25 calories, 6g of total carbs, and 3g of total sugar (including 3g of added sugar).

Beyond Slim RS90

Beyond Slim has launched a skin health supplement called RS90. That supplement uses natural ingredients to rejuvenate your skin from within.



Btaking one veggie capsule of RS90 daily, you can purportedly enjoy benefits like:

Youthful skin and hydration from the inside out

Reduce the appearance of sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles by 19%

Increase skin moisture by 37%

Improve skin smoothness by 34% and decrease skin roughness by 64%

Increase skin elasticity by 36%

To compile these numbers, Beyond Slim cites a clinical study involving 60 people. The numbers above are average results experienced by 100% of participants.

To achieve those benefits, Dr. Drucker created a formula designed to support ceramide production in your skin. Ceramides are crucial for skin connectivity, skin plumpness, and overall skin health. As you get older, skin ceramide production drops, causing your skin to lose its youthful structure.

RS90 aims to support ceramide production with a blend of 9 ingredients, including:

Ceramide-Y Complex: The most important ingredient in RS90 is the Ceramin-Y Complex. This complex is a combination of ceramosides and curcumin that replenishes your ceramides, increases skin moisture levels, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and helps to create smoother, softer, and more radiant skin.

Vitamins: RS90 contains two vitamins, including vitamin C (a powerful antioxidant) and vitamin D (to enhance your skin’s immune system).

Minerals: RS90 contains two essential minerals, including copper (to activate antioxidant skin enzymes) and manganese (essential for collagen production).

Grape Seed Extract: RS90 contains grape seed extract to promote an even skin tone. Grape seed extract is rich with natural antioxidants like resveratrol linked to anti-aging effects.

MSM: RS90 contains MSM, which is a bioavailable form of sulfur. MSM can strengthen vital skin proteins, and many people take MSM daily for anti-aging effects, skin support, and overall skin health.

Pterostilbene: Pterostilbene has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, making it ideal for supporting skin health and anti-aging.

Silica: Silica is crucial for skin texture, elasticity, and hydration.

Just take one capsule of RS90 daily with water to support your skin and support anti-aging benefits.

Beyond Slim Programs

Beyond Slim offers weight loss programs designed to help you enjoy lasting weight loss success. Beyond Slim is best-known for its Metabolic Reboot program, which involves taking the ZipSlim supplement daily while following certain diet and lifestyle strategies.

Here’s how the Metabolic Reboot program works:

Step 1) Drink 2 ZipSlim per day. Drink one before your largest meal of the day, then drink another before your second largest meal of the day. Each beverage has an all-natural blackberry lemonade flavor.

Step 2) Follow the Metabolic Reboot Program Guide. All ZipSlim purchases come with a free copy of the Beyond Slim Metabolic Reboot Program Guide, which includes sensible diet and exercise recommendations. By following the strategies in that guide, you can enhance weight loss results.

Step 3) Enjoy Dr. Drucker’s Recommended Meals. For the third and final step of the program, use the Think THIN (Total High Intensity Nutrition) meal guide, created by Dr. Drucker, to keep satiated throughout the day. These dishes are specifically designed to be delicious, filling, and easy to add to your weekly routine. The Think THIN meal guide is included for free with all ZipSlim purchases.

Beyond Slim also promotes challenges like the Reboot 66 Contest. Studies show it takes 66 days to form a habit. The company rewards people who stick to the Metabolic Reboot program for 66 days, providing fabulous prizes and rewards to those who stick to the program.

Beyond Slim & Metabolic Overload

Beyond Slim’s weight loss supplements and guides are designed to target metabolic overload.

As theorized by weight loss specialist Dr. Mark Drucker, MD, metabolic overload could make it difficult for you to lose weight. Many people have metabolic overload caused by stress, obesity, blood sugar imbalances, and other issues, for example, that prevents them from losing weight even when dieting and exercising.

Metabolic overload could be preventing you from losing weight – and Beyond Slim’s products aim to help.

Dr. Drucker describes metabolic overload as a “cellular condition” and claims it “can actually cause your body to resist losing weight.”

Dr. Drucker specifically designed ZipSlim to fight back against metabolic overload. The formula targets stress, metabolism, and energy using a blend of ingredients, helping you reverse metabolic overload and enjoy powerful weight loss results.

Scientific Evidence for Beyond Slim and ZipSlim

Beyond Slim has published a reference page on ZipSlim to verify it works as advertised. Although ZipSlim itself has not completed clinical trials to verify it works, the ingredients within ZipSlim have been backed by certain scientific evidence.

Here are some of the science-backed benefits of taking ZipSlim daily, according to Beyond Slim:

Reduction in Waist Size: According to a 2013 study on green tea extract, one of the active ingredients in ZipSlim, participants lost 3.9 inches from their waist over a 24 week period, which was three times more than the placebo group (which lost 1.2 inches).

Increased Muscle Strength: In a 2015 study on ashwagandha, another active ingredient in ZipSlim, researchers found a connection between ashwagandha and muscle strength. Specifically, a group of 57 male subjects ages 18 to 50 became 33% to 65% stronger over an 8-week period, compared to a placebo, while taking ashwagandha.

Increased Physical Fitness: In a 2015, 8-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 50 healthy adults between 20 and 45 with normal BMI, researchers found ashwagandha increased cardiovascular endurance three times better than a placebo.

Improved Sleep Quality: ZipSlim can improve sleep quality. One study on ashwagandha found a group of 64 healthy adults improved sleep 6x better than a placebo in a double-blind, placebo-controlled setting.

Reduced Feelings of Stress: ZipSlim could reduce feelings of stress. In a study on ashwagandha, researchers found ashwagandha reduced feelings of stress 17x better than a placebo over a 60 day period.

Enhanced Ability to Focus: ZipSlim could enhance your ability to focus. A 2017, double-blind, placebo-controlled study found ashwagandha led to a 9x better improvement than a placebo in ability to focus. The study involved a group of 50 healthy adults over age 35.

Improved Memory: ZipSlim could improve your memory. In one study cited by Beyond Slim, ashwagandha led to a 2x better memory improvement than a placebo in a group of 50 healthy adults over age 35.

Free Radical Reduction: Free radicals cause inflammation that can damage the human body and increase the risk of disease and illness. Beyond Slim cites a 2013 study where volunteers taking green tea reduced free radical activity by 33% compared to just 4% in the placebo group over a 24 week period.

All of the studies mentioned above were performed on individual ingredients within the ZipSlim formula and were unrelated to Beyond Slim. Many of the advertised benefits come specifically from a 2015 study on ashwagandha that demonstrated powerful results, including impressive effects on memory, muscle strength, and physical fitness.

ZipSlim was also formulated by a genuine medical doctor and weight loss specialist, giving the supplement additional legitimacy compared to other weight loss supplements sold online today. Even though Alpilean and Exipure had help with doctors, this is still an impressive feat.

Because of all of these benefits, ZipSlim aims to be the ultimate weight loss aid.

Beyond Slim Refund Policy

Beyond Slim products are backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. However, there are certain restrictions with that guarantee.

Here’s how the guarantee works:

All Beyond Slim products come with a 90 day guarantee

You can only use the 90 day guarantee one time on a single monthly product order; the guarantee does not apply to more than one monthly product order

You must return any unused product to beyond Slim to receive a refund

Beyond Slim deducts shipping fees from your refund

You lose any savings and progress in the Beyond Slim Loyal Subscriber Program by requesting a refund

You can learn more about Beyond Slim’s refund policy here.

Beyond Slim Opportunity: How to Become a Beyond Slim Coach

Beyond Slim has a unique marketing and referral system called Social Referral Marketing. You can make money by referring ZipSlim to other customers and becoming a Beyond Slim Coach.

Beyond Slim describes Social Referring Marketing as “a surprisingly simple side-hustle or full-time gig.” If you like ZipSlim and want to share ZipSlim and other Beyond Slim products with others, then you could make money through the program.

Similar to a multilevel marketing company, Beyond Slim requires you to pay an annual membership fee ($99 per year) to become a Beyond Slim Coach. Once you’re a Coach, you can make money by selling Beyond Slim products to others.

Beyond Slim Coach Pricing

To become a Beyond Slim Coach, you must pay an annual membership fee of $99. Your membership fee includes access to the Beyond Slim back-end program and a small number of free samples.

Here’s how Beyond Slim’s Coach membership system breaks down:

You pay $99 per year to become a Beyond Slim Coach

Includes 5 free samples ($30 value)

Includes virtual office with a client relation management system (CR), order tracking, and commission tracking with personalized referral links ($120 value)

Includes access to Beyond Slim app for iOS or Android ($180 value)

Includes 5 new samples per month (every time you add 5 new Preferred Customers) ($330 value)

Includes free product every month when you have 2 Preferred Customers ($2,200 value)

How the Beyond Slim App Works

After becoming a Beyond Slim coach, you can download the Beyond Slim app for iOS and Android. The app gives you complete access to the Beyond Slim back-end, referral links, and everything else you need to grow your Beyond Slim business.

Beyond Slim app features include:

Comprehensive business and product training to help you learn the Beyond Slim business at your own pace

Ability to send packaged samples to customers with an automated drip campaign and follow-up tracking

Personalized links to share with new potential customers and team members to avoid continuously typing out new information

Hundreds of social media shareables, including before and beyond stories, testimonials, and graphics to help you sell products online

Podcasts, replays, team building tools, and more

Beyond Slim plans to continuously update the app and add new content regularly.

About Beyond Slim

Beyond Slim, LLC is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company describes itself as “a community on a mission to help millions of people become fitter, healthier, and happier.” To achieve that goal, Beyond Slim provides cutting edge nutrition, weight loss programs, and a unique distribution model.

Beyond Slim is led by Dr. Mark Drucker, MD. Dr. Drucker spent years developing ZipSlim at his weight loss clinic in Southern California. He’s the founder of the Center for Advanced Medicine and one of the leading weight loss doctors in the country.

You can contact Beyond Slim via the following:

Email: support@beyondslim.com

Mailing Address: 8776 E Shea Blvd Suite 106, Box 343, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, USA

Final Word

Beyond Slim is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based weight loss company best-known for ZipSlim, a powered weight loss formula that claims to enhance fat burning three times better than dieting alone.

Beyond Slim also offers weight loss programs (including the Metabolic Reboot program), which involves taking ZipSlim daily to lose weight.

Plus, Beyond Slim offers a unique distribution model called Social Referral Marketing, allowing Beyond Slim customers to make money by referring ZipSlim to other customers.

To learn more about Beyond Slim and how it works or to buy the ZipSlim weight loss formula online today, visit the official website at BeyondSlim.com or choose to compare it to the other top-ranked fat burning formulas like Alpilean, PhenQ or Exipure.