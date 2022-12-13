No. 22-4-01562-7

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of JOHN WOOD MARSHALL , Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated December 9, 2022, the following legally described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

LOT 3 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 77-146 RECORDED MARCH 10, 1977 IN VOLUME 14 OF SHORT PLATS AT PAGE 89, AS AMENDED BY PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 78-547, RECORDED JULY 21, 1978, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 7580000688

and commonly known as 6005 & 6007 28th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington 98335.

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the property for $585,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than December 23, 2022, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 14, 2022, and mutually accepted on November 15, 2022. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 12th day of December, 2022.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

TUELL & YOUNG, P.S.

Attorney for Estate 1457 S. Union Ave. Tacoma, WA 98405

Telephone: (253) 759-0070

IDX-968364

December 13, 2022