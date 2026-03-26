DNS Spanaway 192nd-NOTICE OF ISSUANCE

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

Notice is hereby given that on March 26, 2026, Thurston PUD issued a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Non-significance (DNS) report for the Spanaway 192nd 669 PFAS Remediation Project. The project includes construction of a new 150 gpm PFAS water treatment plant. The DNS and environmental checklists can be viewed at www.ThurstonPUD.org/projects.htm. Comments on the environmental checklist and DNS will be accepted through April 9, 2026, 5:00 pm. Submit comments via email to: PUDPlanning@thurstonpud.org; or via postal mail to: Kim Gubbe, DPC, 1230 Ruddell Rd SE, Lacey, WA 98503. IDX-1028478

March 26, 2026