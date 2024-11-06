City of Ruston-Public Notice of Adoption

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1584

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, RELATING TO TITLE NINE OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, PUBLIC PEACE AND SAFETY, AND ADDING A NEW SECTION 9.20.340 ENDANGERMENT WITH A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council

Meeting, held on October 15, 2024, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1584. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-1004909

Novemnber 6, 2024