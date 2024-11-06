Boeing Machinists approve contract, ending 52-day strike

After voting no twice, 59% of union members approved the latest contract.

Boeing Machinists union approved the latest contract offer from the company Nov. 4, ending a 52-day strike and sending 33,000 members back to work as soon as Wednesday morning.

More than 59% of union members International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted to accept the latest offer and end the strike.

The announcement, streamed live on Facebook, was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos.

“Now it’s our job to get back to work and start building the airplanes,” said union President Jon Holden during a press conference after the results were announced.

Late Monday night, Boeing released a statement from CEO Kelly Ortberg.

“While the past few months have been difficult for all of us, we are all part of the same team,” Ortberg said. “We will only move forward by listening and working together. There is much work ahead to return to the excellence that made Boeing an iconic company.”

As early as 7 a.m., workers returned to the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center in downtown Everett to vote on an offer that includes a 38% general wage increase over the next four years for its 33,000 members, including 17,000 in Everett. The new proposal also includes a $12,000 ratification bonus.

Polling remained open until 7 p.m. in Everett and eight other locations. A simple majority was needed to approve the contract.

Members of the IAM rejected two previous contract offers. Since the strike began Sept. 13, members have been holding out for the return of a company pension plan and a heftier general wage increase. On Oct. 23, about 64% of members rejected a previous proposal.

On Monday morning, some braved periods of heavy rain and cold to show their displeasure for union leadership.

A man in a Boeing employee jacket, who only gave his first name as Thomas, handed out leaflets criticizing the latest contract, and called for a no-confidence vote for Holden.

“Once again, Boeing has offered us too many tricks and not enough treats,” the leaflet read.

Thomas said Holden and other union leaders are being too passive.

“We deserve more than what they’ve been offering us,” he said.

The Seattle Times reported Friday that CEO Ortberg intervened personally with the negotiations and delivered an ultimatum to striking workers: Refuse this deal and the next offers from the company will be regressive.

After the latest offer, Ortberg urged members to accept the deal.

“I know the strike has been difficult for you as well as for our customers, suppliers, communities and all who work at Boeing,” Ortberg said. “It’s time we all come back together and focus on rebuilding the business and delivering the world’s best airplanes.”

A man, who would only give his name as Eugenio, carried a handheld siren and a familiar sign, “no pension, no planes” in Everett.

Eugenio, much like Thomas, said union leadership could do more.

He said: “These people are not doing a good job to be advocating the working class of the Machinists.”