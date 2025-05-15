City of Ruston-Notice of Public Meeting

Notice of Public Meeting

The City of Ruston will hold a public meeting before the City Council on June 3rd, 2025, at 7:00 pm, regarding Ordinance 1591 – Middle Housing Update.

The public meeting will be held at the Mary Joyce Community Center located at 5219 North Shirley Street, Ruston, WA 98407. All members of the public may provide testimony during the public comment period, or you may submit written comments. Additional information can be found on the City of Ruston website at: www.rustonwa.org/middle-housing-update

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Mario Ortega, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5219 North Shirley, Ruston, WA 98407. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public meeting.

