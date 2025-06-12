City of Ruston-Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Ruston will hold a public hearing before the Planning Commission on July 2nd, 2025, at 7:00 pm, regarding the Comprehensive Plan Update.

The public hearing will be held at the Mary Joyce Community Center located at 5219 North Shirley Street, Ruston, WA 98407. All members of the public may provide testimony during the public comment period, or you may submit written comments. Additional information can be found on the City of Ruston website at: www.rustonwa.org/comprehensive-plan-update/

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Mario Ortega, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5219 North Shirley, Ruston, WA 98407. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-1015121

June 12, 2025