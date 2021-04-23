City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1544

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE 2021 BUDGET TO ADD TWO FTE POSITIONS, APPROPRIATING THESE FUNDS; AMENDING REVENUE IN TAX RECEIPTS (B&O, SALES, HOTEL-MOTEL, AND PARKING TAXES) DUE TO UPDATED PROJECTIONS; APPROPRIATING A PORTION OF THESE UNANTICIPATED REVENUES TO FUND 101; AND AUTHORIZING EXPENDITURES OF SAID FUNDS.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on April 20, 2021, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1544. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-925476

