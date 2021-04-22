City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

LU21-0063

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Environmental Services Department

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Proposal: The Madison District Green Infrastructure Project proposes to retrofit existing streets into green infrastructure using permeable pavement. The proposed design has capacity to infiltrate approximately 16 existing blocks of road and sidewalk surface plus the surrounding residential area, which equates to water quality and flow control improvements for approximately 28 acres of a developed mixed use district. Additional utility work will be included in the proposed project limits to include stormwater collection system, wastewater collection system, and potable water system improvements.

Location: The streets included in the proposed project are generally located in the residential neighborhood to the west of the Tacoma Mall development, and bounded by S. 43rd to the north, S. 47th to the south, Pine Street to the east, and South Tacoma Way to the west. Please note that not every street within the mentioned limits will be improved.

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on May 6th, 2021. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on May 7th, 2021. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-925333

Issue/Publication Date: April 22nd, 2021 and April 29th, 2021