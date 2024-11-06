City of Ruston-Public Notice

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1580

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO CHARGES FOR STORM SEWER SERVICES WITHIN THE CITY OF RUSTON, AMENDING SECTION 20.02.020 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO MODIFY THE MONTHLY RATE CHARGED TO LOTS IN RUSTON FOR THE CITY STORM UTILITY PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, PUBLICATION, AND CORRECTIONS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE, INCLUDING ESTABLISHING STAGGERED DATES FOR CHANGES TO RATES.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on October 15, 2024, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1580. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-1004907

November 6, 2024