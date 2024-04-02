CITY OF RUSTON

Public Notice City of Ruston, Rob White, 5219 N Shirley St Ruston, WA 98407-6599, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, the N. Park Ave Improvement Project (N. Park Ave to Bennett St Improvements), is located at Park Ave in Ruston in Pierce County. This project involves 0.4 acres of soil disturbance for highway or road construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater Washington State Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696 IDX-993854

April 2, 9, 2024