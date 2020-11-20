City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1537 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, ESTABLISHING THE AMOUNT OF PROPERTY TAXES TO BE LEVIED FOR THE YEAR 2021, LEVYING AN INCREASE OF THE REGULAR PROPERTY TAX LEVY IN THE HIGHEST AMOUNT LAWFULLY PERMITTED, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on November 17, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1537. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

