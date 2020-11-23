NO. 19-2-28756-0 KNT-NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ORDER OF DEFAULT

NO. 19-2-28756-0 KNT
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF THE APPLICATION FOR ORDER OF DEFAULT
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
DALILA HAN, ANDREA HAN & UNG TAK HAN, Plaintiff,
-vs-
JENNIFER FERRARO, JOHN DOE, AND PROGRESSIVE CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Defendant.
To: JENNIFER FERRARO
COME NOW the plaintiff, by and through her attorneys of record, and hereby gives NOTICE to JENNIFER FERRARO that on December 11, 2020 the plaintiff will present to the Honorable Chad Allred of the above referenced court for an order of default and default judgment against JENNIFER FERRARO.
DATED this 19th day of November, 2020
BUCKLEY & ASSOCIATES
_s/Ronald L. Unger__________
Ronald L. Unger, WSBA #16875
IDX-914220
November 23, 2020