NO. 19-2-28756-0 KNT-NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ORDER OF DEFAULT

NO. 19-2-28756-0 KNT

NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF THE APPLICATION FOR ORDER OF DEFAULT

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

DALILA HAN, ANDREA HAN & UNG TAK HAN, Plaintiff,

-vs-

JENNIFER FERRARO, JOHN DOE, AND PROGRESSIVE CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Defendant.

To: JENNIFER FERRARO

COME NOW the plaintiff, by and through her attorneys of record, and hereby gives NOTICE to JENNIFER FERRARO that on December 11, 2020 the plaintiff will present to the Honorable Chad Allred of the above referenced court for an order of default and default judgment against JENNIFER FERRARO.

DATED this 19th day of November, 2020

BUCKLEY & ASSOCIATES

_s/Ronald L. Unger__________

Ronald L. Unger, WSBA #16875

IDX-914220

November 23, 2020