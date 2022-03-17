CITY OF RUSTON-ORDINANCE NO. 1557

CITY OF RUSTON

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1557

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING A NEW RUSTON PERSONNEL POLICY MANUAL, REPEALING THE PREVIOUSLY ADOPTED PERSONNEL POLICY MANUAL, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on March 15, 2022, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1557. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-950739

March 17, 2022