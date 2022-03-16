No. 22-2-05151-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CESAR E. LUNA, Jr., an individual,

Plaintiff,

v.

N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company; and all persons, entities, or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to N.R.L.L. East, LLC, and to all persons or parties claiming some right, title or interest in real property described below:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after 16 day of March, 2022, and defend the above action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint to Quiet Title of Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Gabriel Hinman of Smith Alling, P.S., at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint to Quiet Title, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this action is to quiet title to the real property legally described as:

LOT 16 OF LARGE LOT SUBDIVISION, RECORDED AUGUST 29, 1978 IN VOLUME 24 OF SURVEYS, PAGE 4, UNDER SURVEY NUMBER 2304, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, BEING A PORTION OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

TOGETHER WITH AND EASEMENT FOR ROAD AND UTILITIES, AS SET FORTH IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED JULY 19, 1961, UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 1931144;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 0020224028.

DATED this 9th day of March, 2022.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/ Russell A. Knight

Russell Knight, WSBA #40614

Gabriel Hinman, WSBA #54950 Attorneys for Plaintiff Cesar E. Luna, Jr.

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 627-1091

IDX-950465

March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20, 2022