CITY OF RUSTON-ORDINANCE NO. 1545

CITY OF RUSTON

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1545

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, GRANTING TO COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT, LLC A NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO CONSTRUCT, MAINTAIN, OPERATE, REPLACE, AND REPAIR A CABLE SYSTEM WITHIN PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY OF THE CITY OF RUSTON AND TO PROVIDE CABLE SERVICE WITHIN THE CITY SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SUCH FRANCHISE AND APPLICABLE LAW FOR A TEN-YEAR PERIOD, AND FIXING A TIME WHEN THE SAME SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on December 21, 2021, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1545. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-946255

January 4, 2022