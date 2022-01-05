February 28, 2022, Is The Deadline To Submit Applications For Cascade Warbirds Aviation Scholarships

Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for Private Pilot Ground School with Introductory Flights to inspire today’s young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow. Flight training programs have remained open while complying with Covid requirements.

Cascade Warbirds has teamed with several flight schools in the Puget Sound area to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights. The ground school portion comprises classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises, and field trips over a period of approximately 55 hours. Successful completion of this Private Pilot Ground School will qualify a student to take the FAA Private Pilot Written Exam.

This award also includes two instructional flights in a light aircraft, the make and model of which will be matched to the student. The first flight will occur part way through the ground school, based on the instructor’s recommendation, and the second flight will occur after the successful completion of the ground school course. Each flight will include a pre-flight briefing, actual taxi and runway procedures, introduction to radio communications, the take-off, a series of in-flight maneuvers, the return and landing, and post-flight procedures. These two flights will be logged in the student’s personal logbook and count toward the minimum flight time required to earn a Private Pilot license.

Recognizing the cost of the flight training required for a pilot’s license, the scholarship program offers an additional $2,500 Continuing Aviation Education Grant to one scholarship recipient who intends to earn their FAA private pilot certificate within the following year. Applicants must complete the ground school course, both introductory flights, and submit an essay by September 30 of the scholarship year

This scholarship is available for students between the ages of 16 and 21 at the time of award. This scholarship is valued at $1,350. Interested students, parents, and advisors should visit https://www.cascadewarbirds.org/youth/ for program information and the 2021 Scholarship Application. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2022.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Cascade Warbirds is Squadron #2 of EAA Warbirds of America and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of local aviation enthusiasts, many of whom are pilot-owners of historic military aircraft. With over 250 members and the largest squadron in Warbirds of America, Cascade Warbirds members are centered in the Puget Sound area, extending throughout Washington, and also from British Columbia to Nevada. Its mission is to promote and encourage the flying preservation and display of Warbird aircraft (Keep ‘em Flying), to honor Veterans, and to engage in aviation education.

On the web at http://www.cascadewarbirds.org

– Cascade Warbirds