City of Ruston-ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Park Avenue Improvement

Project Notice is hereby given that the City of Ruston, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the Park Avenue Improvement Project, End of Road to Bennett St as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents. Bid Documents will be available beginning Tuesday April 16th, 2024. Free access to plans, specifications, addenda, and planholder list is provided to bidders, subcontractors, and material suppliers by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Ruston”. This online plan room provides bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that bidders “register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda. Bidders who do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration. The scope of work for this project is generally the planning and installation of 2” of asphalt overlay of the existing pavement, as well as the associated removal and replacement of roadway intersection corners and sidewalk to comply with current ADA regulations. Where possible, the new curb, gutter, sidewalks and ADA accessible ramps will be relocated to “bulb-outs” that extend into existing parking lanes and shorten the pedestrian crossings. Work also includes the associated pavement restoration, signage and striping, landscape repairs, storm drain revisions, illumination, and other work as specified in the contract documents. The bid schedule is arranged with a base bid only as follows; Estimated Bid Range: $1,000,000 to $1,100,000. Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF RUSTON – N. Park Avenue Improvement Project, End of Road to Bennett St”, and hand-delivered to the Mary Joyce Community Center located at 5219 N Shirley Street, Ruston, Washington State prior to the Bid Opening time noted herein, where and at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud. Contractors are advised to use the entrance on the south side of the building. Direct questions regarding the project to Aaron Knight, P.E. at SCJ Alliance, at aaron.knight@

scjalliance.com. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Ruston is an equal opportunity employer.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Ruston staff will proceed to canvas the bids and may award the project Contract to the lowest responsible bidder. The City of Ruston reserves the unqualified right in its sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in the City’s sole and absolute judgment will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the City of Ruston. THE CITY OF RUSTON Bruce Hopkins, Mayor DATE: April 16, 2024 PUBLISH: The Tacoma Daily Index, April 16, 2024 and April 23, 2024 BID SUBMITTAL DEADLINE AND BID OPENING: 10:00 AM Tuesday April 30, 2024 IDX-994324

April 16, 23, 2024