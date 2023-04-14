CITY OF RUSTON

Notice of Public Meeting

The City of Ruston will hold a public meeting before the City Council on April 18, 2023 at 7:00pm, regarding a presentation on Middle Housing by the Washington State Department of Commerce. Continued discussion will also occur before the Ruston Planning Commission on May 3, 2023 at 7:00pm or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard.

The public meetings will be held

at the Ruston Community Center and Council Chambers located at 5219 North Shirley Street, Ruston, WA 98407. All members of the public may provide testimony during the public comment period or you may submit written comments. Additional information can be found on the City of Ruston website at:

www.rustonwa.org/middle-housing-update

Public comments or questions

may be submitted in writing to Rob White, Community Development Director by e-mail at robw@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5219 North Shirley, Ruston, WA 98407. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public meeting.

IDX-975092

April 14, 2023