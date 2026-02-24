City of Ruston-ORDINANCE NO. 1601

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1601

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, AMENDING RMC 1.20.010 TO EXCLUDE HEARINGS ASSIGNED TO THE PARKING INFRACTION HEARING EXAMINER; AMENDING RMC 16.03.070-.300 TO INCLUDE REFERENCES TO THE PARKING INFRACTION HEARING EXAMINER SYSTEM; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular City Council Meeting, held on February 17, 2026, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1601. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544 x 102.

February 24, 2026